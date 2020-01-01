County paces state on pollution notification

Even if the state passes a bill aiming to get information out about water pollution incidents quicker, they would still be chasing Kewaunee County in response time. Assembly Bill 700, which has bipartisan support in both chambers including state Representative John Nygren and state Senators Dave Hansen and Andre Jacque, would require the Department of Natural Resources to notify counties within seven days of water quality violations and create a notification system for residents. Supervisor Chuck Wagner says currently in Kewaunee County, members of the Land and Water Conservation Department and Public Health Departments go door-to-door almost immediately after a manure spreading-related incident is reported to them.

Wagner believes the bill is a good step but believes some people may still want the state to act even quicker in those instances. Introduced before Christmas, Assembly Bill 700 has been referred to the Assembly Committee on Environment chaired by Rep. Joel Kitchens.