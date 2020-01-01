News

Read All

County paces state on pollution notification

Posted today at 2:07pm by Tim Kowols

Even if the state passes a bill aiming to get information out about water pollution incidents quicker, they would still be chasing Kewaunee County in response time. Assembly Bill 700, which has bipartisan support in both chambers including state Representative John Nygren and state Senators Dave Hansen and Andre Jacque, would require the Department of Natural Resources to notify counties within seven days of water quality violations and create a notification system for residents. Supervisor Chuck Wagner says currently in Kewaunee County, members of the Land and Water Conservation Department and Public Health Departments go door-to-door almost immediately after a manure spreading-related incident is reported to them.

Wagner believes the bill is a good step but believes some people may still want the state to act even quicker in those instances. Introduced before Christmas, Assembly Bill 700 has been referred to the Assembly Committee on Environment chaired by Rep. Joel Kitchens.

Read All

Hide Comments

Search Our Site

STURGEON BAY WEATHER

Poll

What should happen to the state's minimum mark-up law?
Add a Comment
(Fields are Optional)

Your email address is never published.

View Results

Sports Poll

The LA Lakers have a commanding lead in the Western Conference standings. The Milwaukee Bucks enjoy the same in the East. Which team do you think has the better chance of winning a championship?
Add a Comment
(Fields are Optional)

Your email address is never published.

View Results

Obituaries are provided as a service of the

Schinderle Funeral Home of Algoma

Obituaries

Judy Meyers

Posted Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 8:50am

Click Here for more Obituaries

Obituary posting fee is $25

Newsletter

Sign up for our Daily Electronic Newspaper and/or our Shopping Show newsletter!

 

Get the latest news with our Daily Electronic Newspaper delivered to your inbox.

 

Get the latest updates for our Shopping Show delivered to your inbox every Friday.

 

© 2020 DoorCountyDailyNews.com, New Radio, Inc.

Built on Envisionwise Technology. Administrator Login